Hansen, Mary Joan “Joanie” (Rasmussen)

MADISON – Mary Joan “Joanie” Hansen (Rasmussen) passed away on May 31, 2020. She was born on March 21, 1930 to Nels Peter Rasmussen and Emma Emily Augusta Rasmussen (Weiss) on the family farm in Underhill.

A Memorial Service will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 5, 2020 at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 N Sherman Ave, Madison. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 5 p.m. until the time of service. No flowers or memorials please. Mary will be buried next to her husband and son in Wanderers Rest Cemetery in Gillet at a later date.