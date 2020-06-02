Hansen, Mary Joan “Joanie” (Rasmussen)

MADISON – Mary Joan “Joanie” Hansen (Rasmussen) passed away on May 31, 2020. She was born on March 21, 1930 to Nels Peter Rasmussen and Emma Emily Augusta Rasmussen (Weiss) on the family farm in Underhill.
A Memorial Service will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 5, 2020 at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 N Sherman Ave, Madison. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 5 p.m. until the time of service. No flowers or memorials please. Mary will be buried next to her husband and son in Wanderers Rest Cemetery in Gillet at a later date.
“Happy Trails, Mom… Until we meet again.”
To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2418 N Sherman Ave
608-249-8257
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.