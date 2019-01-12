MADISON—On Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, Evelyn Hansen, mom of three, grandma to eight, great-grandma of 17 and great-great-grandma to one, passed away. She was 97 years old. Evelyn was born on July 14, 1921, in Wausau, to Edwin and Alma (Laabs) Maahs. As a young woman, she met Wallace D. Hansen and so their story began. They were married on Dec. 16, 1944, and had three boys, Wallace C. (Mary), David (Mary) and Mark (Sharie). They raised their family in Hartford, lived for many years in Fond du Lac and then retired and moved to Tomahawk fulfilling their dream of a life on the lake.
When her husband passed away in 2005, Evelyn moved to Madison to be closer to family. Evelyn lived life simply and to the fullest. She cooked and gardened and composted (way before anyone else composted.) Evelyn was a strong woman before feminism was an identity. She shattered traditional barriers fearlessly and freely gave unconditional love and acceptance. Evelyn was able to reuse and repurpose most things and she knew how to stretch a dollar. She taught her grandkids how to play Cribbage and Yahtzee and served either ice cream or a homemade dessert every night at 8 p.m.
She was an amazing quilter with many friends and most family were lucky recipients of her hard work. Evelyn was a woman of strong faith and her reunions with so many loved ones gone before her had to be a celebration fit only for the Heavens. How lucky were we to be able to be loved by her?
Evelyn is survived by sons, Wallace (Mary), David (Mary) and Mark (Sharie); brother, Charles VonKanel; eight grandchildren, Bradley (Julie), Lanette (Marc), Karin (Andy), Eric (Malinda), Corey (Danielle), Brenda (Ryan), Rachel (Shawn) and Matthew (Denise); 16 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sisters, Elaine Howland and Ruth Stone; brother, Elgardt (Bud) Maahs; and one great-grandchild, Sammy.
A memorial service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 1 p.m., on Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, with the Rev. Elisa Brandt presiding. There will be a luncheon following the service. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 12 noon until the time of the service on Sunday.
Memorials may be made to St. Stephen’s Food Pantry. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
