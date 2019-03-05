MADISON - With God's grace, Donna Lou Hansen passed away at Oak Park Place in Madison on Feb. 2, 2019, eleven days shy of her 83rd birthday. She was born Donna Lou Schmidt in Beaver Dam on Feb. 13, 1936, the daughter of Rosa (Blum) and Elmer Schmidt of Fox Lake. Her earliest years were spent growing up on a dairy farm helping with the cows, hoeing in the garden, gathering eggs, and trying to dress the cats. She attended Country School No.10 in Trenton Township, Dodge County. She graduated from Winnebago Lutheran Academy in 1953, and attended Spencerian College in Milwaukee.
She worked at Green Giant Canning Factory in Fox Lake and at Northwest Mutual Insurance Company in Milwaukee. She lived in Nebraska, Montana, Wyoming, Nevada, and then settled in Madison while raising her four children.
Believing in Jesus Christ as her Savior, Donna was a member of Eastside Lutheran Church, attending since the days of its original North Street location. She formed valued friendships at the church. In the early 70's, Donna volunteered at the Madison General Hospital (now Unity Point Meriter) Coffee Shop and soon was hired on as an employee. She retired as coffee shop coordinator in 1999. Donna also served as a City of Madison election official for many years.
Later in life, she treasured the enduring connections with the cousins with whom she grew up with, and she cherished the smiles of her four grandchildren. Donna enjoyed traveling, attended numerous Lutheran Women's Missionary Society conventions, and visited Canada, Japan, Israel, New York, Hawaii, California, and Ohio. She was strong, independent, optimistic, and funny.
Donna wished to be remembered for her laughter and wanted to share a life lesson, "it is better to be an easygoing person." Her wishes were to be cremated with the remains in repose in Lyndhurst, Ohio.
Donna is survived by her daughters, Carrie Hansen of Lyndhurst, Ohio, and Marie (Erol) Hosdil of Steubenville, Ohio; son, Morton Jr. (Michelle) Hansen of Waterloo; and grandchildren, Tess Polando, Spencer Polando, Kwamai Hosdil, and Felicity Hosdil. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Bonnie Shaw; parents; her beloved sister, Shirley van Buren; and several cousins.
The family wishes to thank the staffs of Elmcroft of Madison, Agrace HospiceCare and Oak Park Place for the care and kindness.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Eastside Evang. Lutheran Church, 2310 International Lane, Madison, with a memorial service to begin at 11 a.m. Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.