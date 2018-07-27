MADISON / ATLANTA, Ga.—Christopher Robert Hansen, age 68, passed away on July 21, 2018, while on a trip to Denver, Colo., to visit friends. He has been living in Atlanta, for the past 20 years, close to several family members. He was born on Aug. 9, 1949, to his parents Dick and Nell (Hunt) Hansen. He grew up in Madison and graduated from West High School in 1967. After high school Chris attended UW Madison. He began his career in arena management at the Coliseum in Madison (now the Alliant Center), under the direction of Herb Frank. Chris’s career included vice-president of education at Madison Square Garden, general manager of Blockbuster Pavilion (Charlotte, N.C.), managing director of the Oslo Spektrum (Norway), executive director of the Saint Paul Civic Center, president at Excel Energy Center (St. Paul), and general manager at Sydney Entertainment Center (Australia). Chris is survived by eight of his 10 siblings, Dorothy, Julie, Barb, Tim, Nell, Priscilla, Patrick and Eric.
He was loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.