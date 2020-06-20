Hansen, Alice O.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FITCHBURG - Alice O. Hansen was born in South Dakota in 1935. A lifelong singer, she had an elegant soprano voice. From her first solo at age 3 at Our Savior's Lutheran, her home church in South Dakota, to her final solo 81 years later at the Oakwood Chapel in Madison, Wis., singing was one of her greatest passions and gifts. She passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Alice graduated Valedictorian of her high school class and attended Radcliffe College/Harvard University. She met her husband, Marc, at the wedding of her sister, on one of the hottest South Dakota July days - 100 degrees. Marc and Alice were married three years later in December, on one of the coldest South Dakota days - 30 degrees below zero! They survived both heat and cold and have been married 64 1/2 years.

An active member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Madison, Alice sang in the church choir for over 55 years. She organized the Children's Choir at Bethel and led it for 25 years. She served on the Church Council and several pastoral search committees, and was active in the creation of Bethel Horizons, serving on its board. Alice helped create the Bethel "Church Ladies" which met monthly and provided support and activities for women in transition from prison. She has been an active partner and Board member in the Bethel Homeless program, serving persons in transition, poverty or other difficulties