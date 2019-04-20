SUN PRAIRIE - James Martin "Jim" Hansberry, age 86, passed away gracefully at home on April 15, 2019. He was born May 9, 1932, in Reedsburg, to Gilbert and Lenore (Greenwood) Hansberry. Jim was a graduate of Madison East High School, class of 1952. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. Jim married Marvel (Mert) Markee on June 18, 1956.
Jim was an engineer for Chicago Northwestern Railroad for 45 years and active member of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers. He also ran the family's general store in East Bristol with his wife and kids. As a member of St. Joseph's Church, he served on the Church Council, sang in the church choir, was a member of the Catholic Order of Foresters, and rarely missed working in the kitchen during the annual church festivals. He enjoyed the many years of bowling, playing cards with neighbors, dancing, traveling, and watching UW basketball.
He is survived by his children, Sandy (Rod) Rindy of New Glarus, Barbara Jean Hansberry of New Glarus, and Steve (Molly) of Sun Prairie; grandchildren, Alicia (Mat) Lindeman of Monticello, Cailyn Karasek of Sun Prairie, Morgan Hansberry and Thomas Hansberry, both of Sun Prairie; two great-grandchildren; and a brother, Frank (Gail) Hansberry of Madison. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and son, Tom.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, at ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1935 County Highway V, East Bristol, with Father Vincent Brewer presiding. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Friends are encouraged to join the family for a luncheon and celebration of Jim's life in the church hall following the Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to SSM Health Adult Day Health Center.
We would like to thank the loving staff at St. Mary's Adult Day Health Center, and also Dr. Jim Nosal and Dr. Alan Musa.