Hans, Gregory Ward

MCFARLAND - Gregory Ward Hans, age 73, of McFarland, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Heritage Monona. He was born on May 29, 1947, in Fort Atkinson, Wis., the son of Daniel and Margaret (Ward) Hans.

Greg graduated from Jefferson High School in 1965, and went on to graduate from UW Whitewater, earning a BBA degree in Accounting in 1969. He proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1969-1975, including a deployment to Vietnam. He married Mary Jo Buechner on Aug. 28, 1982. He worked many years for the State, at the Legislative Audit Bureau and then the Department of Employee Trust Funds.

Greg loved spending time with his family; planning family road trip vacations, watching movies and dining out. He was an avid bowler, loved the post-bowling Sheepshead games, and also played softball and golf. He enjoyed collecting books, coins, movies, and stamps; as well as cruising in his automobile. Greg loved animals and found much joy with his dogs: Charcoal, Tolouse (Lucy) and Ricky.

Greg is survived by his son, Alex Hans; two sisters, Debbie Hans and Mary Hans; two brothers, Dan Hans and Pete (Cathy) Hans; several brothers and sisters-in-law; and many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jo Hans; son, Matt Hans; and his parents.