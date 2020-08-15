Hans, Gregory W.

MCFARLAND - Gregory W. Hans, age 73, of McFarland, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Heritage Monona. Arrangements are pending. A full obituary will be published in Wednesday's edition. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
