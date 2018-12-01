MADISON - Judith Marie "Judy" Hannon, age 78, of Madison, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born on Oct. 11, 1940, in Dodgeville, the daughter of Roy and Victorine (Sullivan) Rothwell. Judy graduated from Linden High School in 1959.
She was loved by all who knew her, including her family, friends, customers, and coworkers. Judy was a loyal, hardworking waitress at the Maple Tree in McFarland for over 50 years. When she wasn't working, she was happiest while playing cards with her family and friends or reading a good romance novel.
Judith is survived by her daughter, Jody Hannon; son, Jeffery (Wendy) Hannon; granddaughters, Heather (Adam) Fletcher and Danielle (Carlos) Spinelli; great-grandchildren, Aubrey and Talia Fletcher; and siblings, Jack (Dianne) Rothwell, Vicky Harrington, and Dennis (Mary) Rothwell. She was preceded in death by her parents; sons, Jonathan Hannon and James Hannon; six brothers; three sisters; and beloved in-laws.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. DENNIS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 505 Dempsey Road, Madison, at 10:30 a.m., on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, with Father Allam presiding. A luncheon will follow at the Maple Tree in McFarland. Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park at a later date. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m., on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, and also at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Thursday.
Judy's family wishes to thank Agrace HospiceCare, Judy's brother-in-law, Ralph (Sandy) Yearous, and Gary and the Maple Tree family for their compassionate care and loving support. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.