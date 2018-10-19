MIDDLETON—Jerome M. “Jerry” Hannon passed away peacefully at Heritage Senior Living-Memory Care in Middleton, on Oct. 16, 2018, at the age of 82.
Jerry was born in Green Bay. He moved to Madison to attend the University and raised his family.
He is survived by his children, Paul (Gloria), Annette (Craig), Heidi (David); six grandchildren, Amanda (Lance), Ross (Amy), Ryan (Amber), Tamra, Andy, Jared; and nine great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis; and his parents, Ferris and Alma.
At Jerry’s request, no services will be held.