Try 1 month for 99¢

MIDDLETON—Jerome M. “Jerry” Hannon passed away peacefully at Heritage Senior Living-Memory Care in Middleton, on Oct. 16, 2018, at the age of 82.

Jerry was born in Green Bay. He moved to Madison to attend the University and raised his family.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Sign up here to receive a daily email alert of local and national obituaries

He is survived by his children, Paul (Gloria), Annette (Craig), Heidi (David); six grandchildren, Amanda (Lance), Ross (Amy), Ryan (Amber), Tamra, Andy, Jared; and nine great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis; and his parents, Ferris and Alma.

At Jerry’s request, no services will be held.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Hannon, Jerome M. "Jerry"
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.