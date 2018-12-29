SUN PRAIRIE - Mary K. Hanneman, age 86, stepped gently into eternity Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018. Mary was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and longtime Catholic School teacher at Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary School in Sun Prairie, where she has lived since 1965. Mary was born in Cudahy, on Oct. 21, 1932, the seventh of 11 children of Earl J. Mulqueen Sr. and the former Margaret Madonna Dailey. On Aug. 9, 1958, she married David Hanneman, beginning a more than 49-year marriage. He preceded her in death on April 14, 2007.
Mary is survived by her children, David (Lisa) Hanneman of Naperville, Ill., Joe Hanneman of Sun Prairie, Marghi Hanneman of DeForest and Amy Bozza of Woodstock, Ill.; and a special niece, Laura (Doug) Curzon of New Berlin. She is further survived by nine grandchildren, Abby, Maggie and Charlie Hanneman; Stevie, Samantha and Ruby Hanneman; and Justin, Kyle and Claire Bozza. She leaves two sisters, Ruth (Tom) McShane and Joan (Dick) Haske, both of Cudahy. She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; and eight brothers and sisters.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 Noon, on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, at SACRED HEARTS OF JESUS AND MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 227 Columbus St. in Sun Prairie. Monsignor Duane Moellenberndt will preside. Burial will be at Sacred Hearts Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Saturday morning at TUSCHEN-NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 302 Columbus St., Sun Prairie, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Sacred Hearts School Endowment Fund or the Sun Prairie Colonial Club.