Oct. 1, 1927—March 2, 2023

MADISON—Hanna Ruth Bailey died at the age of 95, on March 2, 2023, in Madison, WI.

She was born on October 1, 1927, in Luisenthal, Kreis Brieg, Germany, and grew up in Breslau. After the end of WW II this part of Germany was transferred to Poland by the Soviet Union and USA. The city now is named Wroclaw. Her deceased father was Walter Potempa and her deceased mother was Berta Potempa. Hanna was the first of three sisters, the second being Anneliese and the third Traudel. All of Hanna’s family was eventually reunited and lived in the town Oberelspe north of Frankfurt.

For several years after the war Hanna worked in an English hospital. By going to night school she learned excellent English. After she returned to Germany, in Frankfurt am Main, she worked as a secretary-translator for Signal Procurement for the American forces stationed in Germany.

It was during the German celebration called Fasching (Mardi Gras) that she met her future husband James Bailey. He served as an enlisted man in the US Army in Frankfurt. With Hanna’s family present they were married on November 8, 1956. After James completed his army service they lived in various states in the US. In 1967, they moved to Madison where they lived out their lives. Hanna gave birth to three sons.

She is survived by her sons: Geoffrey and Michael. Her son Gregory passed away in January 1997. Her son Michael provided her with a grandson, Ryan Bailey and a granddaughter Allison Bailey.

Hanna worked in several places in Madison but she mainly was a mother taking care of her family members. They all will miss her for her affection and care over the years. Hanna enjoyed sewing new clothes, crafts and gardening. Hanna was a member of the Green Tree Garden Club and Grace Episcopal Church.

The funeral service will be held at Cress Funeral Home, 3610 Speedway Rd., Madison, WI, 53705, on Saturday March 25, 2023 at 11:25 a.m. with visitation starting at 10:30 a.m. Internment of ashes will follow at Forest Hills Cemetery.

It is requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the NAMI Dane County, 818 West Badger Road, Suite 104, Madison, WI, 53713.

