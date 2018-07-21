SUN PRAIRIE—Ruth Hanley, age 100, passed away on Wednesday, July 18, 2018, in Sun Prairie. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 noon, on Saturday, July 28, 2018, at SACRED HEARTS CATHOLIC CHURCH, in Sun Prairie. A visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m., on Saturday, July 28, 2018, at TUSCHEN-NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME in Sun Prairie. A full obituary will follow in Wednesday's paper.
