Try 1 month for 99¢

SUN PRAIRIE—Ruth Hanley, age 100, passed away on Wednesday, July 18, 2018, in Sun Prairie. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 noon, on Saturday, July 28, 2018, at SACRED HEARTS CATHOLIC CHURCH, in Sun Prairie. A visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m., on Saturday, July 28, 2018, at TUSCHEN-NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME in Sun Prairie. A full obituary will follow in Wednesday's paper.

Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral & Cremation

Sun Prairie, (608) 837-5400

www.newcomerfh.com

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Hanley, Ruth
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.