SUN PRAIRIE—Ruth E. Hanley passed away on Wednesday, July 18, 2018, in Sun Prairie. She was born April 30, 1918, in the Town of Bristol, to Henry and Rose (Dushack) Stier. She married Arthur Hanley on June 22, 1940. Ruth graduated from Sacred Hearts High School, and was a member of St. Ann’s Altar Society. She was employed at Hanley Implement during the early years.
She is survived by her children, Thomas (Janet) of Lodi, Nancy Wolf of Fitchburg, Lois (Frank) Farrell of West Allis, and Veronica (Richard) Statz of Sun Prairie; 11 grandchildren, Nicholas (Michelle) Hanley, Matthew (Anyssa) Hanley, Brenda (Michael) Czarnik, Heidi (Mark) Williams, Tobias (Jennifer) Wolf, Brian (Rebekah) Kopec-Farrell, Tyler (Joan) Farrell, Troy (Renee) Statz, Larissa (Aaron) Buss, Nathalie (Mark) Krier, and Wesley (Andrea) Statz; 23 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Art in 1994; brother, Henry Stier; and son-in-law, Robert Wolf.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 noon, on Saturday, July 28, 2018, at SACRED HEARTS OF JESUS AND MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 227 Columbus St., in Sun Prairie. Monsignor Duane Moellenberndt will preside. A visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., on Saturday, July 28, 2018, at TUSCHEN-NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 302 Columbus St., in Sun Prairie.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Sacred Hearts School.
