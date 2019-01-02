SUN PRAIRIE - Florence C. "Flo" Hankel, age 98, of Sun Prairie, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, at UW Health at the American Center. She was born on April 1, 1920, in Madison, the daughter of Joseph and Mamie (Pizzolato) Caravello and grew up in the Greenbush neighborhood. Flo married Emerson "Hank" Hankel on July 11, 1939.
She loved seeing and being with her family and friends. We know that if there is Bingo and a Pai Gow table in Heaven, that's where you'll find her.
Florence is survived by her beloved children, Michelle McCahan and Jon Hankel; grandchildren, Scott (Jessica) McCahan, Heather (Mike) Lucia, Nicole and Rachel Hankel, and Diana McCahan; great-grandchildren, Michael, Cynthia, Chrystina, Carynna, Liam, Declan, Chase and Austin; former daughter-in-law, Alice Hankel; and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Hank; son-in-law, Paul "Paulie" McCahan; brothers, Steve, John and Joe Caravello; and infant baby sister, Josephine.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. ALBERT THE GREAT CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2420 St. Albert the Great Drive, Sun Prairie, at 11 a.m., on Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, with a luncheon to follow at the church. Visitation will be held at the church on Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., and again from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Friday. A burial will be held at Saint Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Sacramento, Calif., at a later date.
The family would like to thank UW Health Clinic in Sun Prairie. Memorial contributions may be made to UW Carbone Cancer Center for prostate research, Alzheimer's association, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.