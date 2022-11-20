Jan. 17, 1967 – Nov. 11, 2022

MIDDLETON — On Friday, November 11, 2022, Hank J. Endres, of Middleton, Wis., beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend to many, passed away at age 55.

Born to Dolores Harmon and William Endres on January 17, 1967, Hank earned a bachelor’s degree in history and political science from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, an accomplishment that gave him and his mom a tremendous amount of pride.

Hank worked at a number of Madison area businesses over the years, most recently for Full Compass Solutions in Middleton in the Supply Chain department as a Buyer of Audio where he was a valued member of their team and appreciated for his kind, caring nature.

Hank enjoyed many things including reading, watching foreign films, biking and spending time with friends and family. He was an avid Badgers, Red Sox, Brewers, and Cowboys fan and loved going to games and watching them with friends and family.

Hank was passionate about politics and was a grassroots volunteer on several campaigns. He had a special place in his heart for the underprivileged and volunteered his time to help in any way he could, most recently with Friends of the State Street Family.

Hank loved the city of Madison, and it was truly his home. It was a perfect match for him, and he loved spending time in places like State Street, the memorial union terrace and so many more.

Hank made friends easily and was loved by all who knew him. He was always willing to help anyone at any time with anything and many people said Hank knew them better than anyone else. He was eternally optimistic and positive, a unique quality that endeared him to everyone who knew him. Many, many people considered Hank their very best friend.

Most importantly to him, Hank was a dedicated uncle to his nieces. He enjoyed every moment he was able to spend with them which included playing games and reading with them and was ever present in their lives.

Hank was preceded in death by his father, William and beloved mother, Dolores. He is survived by his brother, Frank (Crissy); sister, Samantha (Mike) Gaginella; nieces: Katie, Gianna, Mia and Calia; his aunt and uncle, Gerri and Greg Schmitt; and his cousins: Ken, Kristi, Gregg, Dawn and Sharon and their families.

A visitation will be held on Monday, November 21, 2022, at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 6021 University Ave., Madison from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. followed by a celebration of life at 6:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family would request a donation be made in Hank’s name to Friends of the State Street Family (friendsofthestatestreetfamily.org).

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Center

6021 University Ave. Madison

(608) 238-8406