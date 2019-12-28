Haney, Emil

MIDDLETON - Emil Haney passed on Dec. 23, 2019, after a brief illness, surrounded by family and close friends. He was born in Portsmouth, Ohio, to Emil and Avanell (Coriell) Haney on Mother’s Day, 1940.
Emil is survived by his loving wife, Wava; daughter, Tanya (Nathan Snortum); grandchildren, Torii and Mideum; brother, Alan of Stevens Point, Wis.; sister, Barbara Baker (Dale) of Huntsburg, Ohio; and nephews and nieces.
You have free articles remaining.
Emil earned his Bachelor of Science degree in soil science at The Ohio State University and his Master’s and Ph.D. in agricultural economics at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. His life was devoted to making all that he touched better, through compassion, understanding, and support, focused on his family, friends, students, and the environment. His lifelong interest in Latin America began as a cultural exchange student in Colombia. Later in his academic career, he was a Fulbright-Hays lecturer in economics at the Universidad Veracruzana in Jalapa, Mexico and, together with Wava, did research in rural areas of Colombia, and trained students to conduct community development in rural areas of Ecuador. They spent their sabbatical year at the Norwegian Center for Rural Research, Norwegian University of Science and Technology, Trondheim.
Emil’s 35-year academic career was largely in the UW System, first teaching and chairing an interdisciplinary department at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, and later, with the UW Colleges, teaching economics and business at UW-Richland and chairing the business and economics statewide department. He also served as coordinator for a U.S. State Department program that brought students to UW-Richland from Central America and the Caribbean to earn a two-year college degree. He consulted in economic development in several Latin American countries and was active in local community development efforts in Wisconsin.
Although Emil was humble, he persistently demanded the best of himself in every endeavor. His knowledge and deep concern for nature began in childhood as he rambled hills in southern Ohio with his family. Beginning with the small farm in Ohio where he grew up, he enjoyed the hard work of protecting and restoring land everywhere he lived. In the past 15 years, he focused on restoration of land in the Pheasant Branch Conservancy and served on the Friends’ Board and the Restoration Committee, overseeing native plantings in the Bock Community Garden.
A service of remembrance will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions could be made in Emil’s name directly to the Madison Community Foundation designated for the Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy Restoration Endowment Fund. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson West
Funeral & Cremation Care
7435 University Ave.
(608) 831-6761