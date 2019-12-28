Haney, Emil

MIDDLETON - Emil Haney passed on Dec. 23, 2019, after a brief illness, surrounded by family and close friends. He was born in Portsmouth, Ohio, to Emil and Avanell (Coriell) Haney on Mother’s Day, 1940.

Emil is survived by his loving wife, Wava; daughter, Tanya (Nathan Snortum); grandchildren, Torii and Mideum; brother, Alan of Stevens Point, Wis.; sister, Barbara Baker (Dale) of Huntsburg, Ohio; and nephews and nieces.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting our newly updated site! Enjoy unlimited articles FREE for a limited time by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Emil earned his Bachelor of Science degree in soil science at The Ohio State University and his Master’s and Ph.D. in agricultural economics at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. His life was devoted to making all that he touched better, through compassion, understanding, and support, focused on his family, friends, students, and the environment. His lifelong interest in Latin America began as a cultural exchange student in Colombia. Later in his academic career, he was a Fulbright-Hays lecturer in economics at the Universidad Veracruzana in Jalapa, Mexico and, together with Wava, did research in rural areas of Colombia, and trained students to conduct community development in rural areas of Ecuador. They spent their sabbatical year at the Norwegian Center for Rural Research, Norwegian University of Science and Technology, Trondheim.