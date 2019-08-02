MADISON—Jannice C. (Petry) Handler, age 51, passed away peacefully on Aug. 1, 2019. Jannice was a loving wife to Roger Handler for the past 14 years, an amazing daughter, wonderful sister and loyal friend to many. She always had an art project, whether it be leather work, a drawing, or a culinary creation. Her passion was the Spanish language and culture, having lived in Spain for a number of years. And her love was to travel! She traveled to Ireland with her mother, Belize with her father, Tahiti and many trips to Jamaica with Roger. Jannice loved all creatures great and small. She took up feeding a squirrel she named Steve, after her brother, she had a heart of gold. She took care of her parents with a special touch, as only a loving daughter could. She has gone home to be with her parents, Oscar and Frances Petry; brothers Steve Petry and Stan Petry. She has left behind, but will be in our hearts forever, husband, Roger Handler; sister, Jeanne; brother-in-law, Gregg Jones; nephew, Cody Jones; niece, Kacy Jones; mother-in-law, Juliet Arden Handler; late father-in-law, Robert Murray Handler; BFF, Christina Troyak; and many dear friends and family members. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
