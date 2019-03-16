VERONA - Alice R. Handel, age 84, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare, surrounded by her family. She was born on March 21, 1934, in New Glarus, the daughter of Adolph and Lillian (Anderson) Sonsteby. Alice married John Handel on March 28, 1954. They raised their family on their farm between Mount Horeb and Verona. Alice and John moved to Verona in 1989, when they sold the farm to their son, Steve.
Alice loved flowers, birds and enjoyed working in her garden. Mowing the lawn was one of Alice's favorite activities. Alice loved canning, making strawberry jam and pies including her favorite, rhubarb pie. Alice enjoyed being outdoors. Alice adored her family and being around her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Alice is survived by her four children, Ruth (Vince) Lennon of Naples, Fla., Mary Handel of Miami, Fla., Steve (Donna) Handel of Verona, and Linda (John) Hellie of Stratton, Maine; six grandchildren, Tonya Duerst, Jessica (Esteban) Estrada Garcia, Michael (Eunice Shriver) Garcia, Dylan (Bryanna) Handel, Devon Handel and Alison (Dylan Nimz) Handel; great-grandchildren, Mackenzie, Mayce, Elizabeth, Lyle, Clyde and Esteban; and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, John; her parents, Adolph and Lillian; and her siblings, Mildred Rufener, Arlene Yaun and Jerome Sonsteby.
A Funeral Service will be held at SALEM UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST, 502 Mark Drive, on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Dr. Mark Yurs officiating. Burial to immediately follow at Verona Cemetery. A visitation will be held at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 220 Enterprise Drive, on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and then again at the church on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Salem United Church of Christ or to Agrace HospiceCare.