BARABOO / PLATTEVILLE / WATERLOO - William John Hamshire of Baraboo, formerly of Platteville and Waterloo, age 78, passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019, at Oak Park Place. William, son of William V. and Verona M. (Baker) Hamshire was born March 6, 1941, in Watertown. He attended St. Joseph's Grade School, Waterloo High School and was a graduate of UW-Stevens Point where he obtained a bachelor's degree in Mathematics, Chemistry and Secondary Education. He furthered his studies by attending the University of Notre Dame and earned a master's degree in Mathematics Teaching. On Aug. 17, 1963, he was united in marriage to Sharon A. Farnum at St. Joseph's Church in Waterloo.
William was an educator his entire working career; he taught at Berlin High School for three years, then one year at the University of Notre Dame and finished his teaching career by working 35 years at UW-Platteville. Regardless of where he lived, Bill was active in his community, he was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon, Phi Eta Sigma, Platteville Golf Country Club, also serving as president, St. Mary's Church in Platteville as well as St. Joseph's Church in Baraboo.
He enjoyed working for over 40 years as a WIAA basketball and football official. When he did have free time, William enjoyed golfing, playing bridge and euchre.
Survivors include his loving wife of over 55 years, Sharon of Baraboo; children, Lori (Bryan) Laux of Baraboo and William A. Hamshire of Mountain View, Calif.; four grandchildren, Jason (Shannon) Laux of Baraboo, Kevin Laux of Edina, Minn., Adam Laux of Aurora, Ill. and Tyler Laux of Madison; one great-granddaughter, Jaelynn Laux of Baraboo; as well as his brother, David (MaryAnn) Hamshire of West Yarmouth, Mass.; stepbrothers and sister, Robert (Dory) Noltner of Waterford, Wis., Edward (Lou) Noltner of Lake Nebagamon, Wis., Rita (Jim) Kannenberg of Waterloo; as well as other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; stepmother, Estelle (Noltner) Hamshire; brother, Sylvester (Rosalie) Hamshire; stepsisters, Mary Jane (William) Marr, and Jan Netzer; and step sister-in-law, Beverly Noltner.
A memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at 11 a.m. at ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH, 300 Second St., Baraboo, with Father Jay Poster officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the BIG TOP ROOM at Oak Park Place, 800 Waldo St. in Baraboo, as well as on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church. Inurnment will follow the Mass at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to UW-Platteville Foundation, William J. Hamshire Scholarship, or the Alzheimer's Association.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Carlson, the staff at Oak Park Place and Agrace HospiceCare for the compassion and care shown to William and his family. The Redlin Funeral Home is assisting the family.