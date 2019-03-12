LODI - Carla Hamre Thoftne, age 62, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019, surrounded by her loving family and friends. She was born Dec. 17, 1956, the daughter of the late Alice (Gray) and Edward Hamre. Carla was a lifelong Lodi resident and was the owner and operator of the Hamre Funeral Home until her retirement in 2011.
Carla is survived by her husband, Tory Thoftne; daughter, Amy Thoftne; daughter and son-in-law, Ali and Shawn Reinen; two brothers, Howard (Doreen) Hamre and Bill (Kathy) Hamre; father and mother-in-law, Ed and Karen Thoftne; sister-in-law, Julie (Tom) Owen, and many nieces and nephews.
A gathering will be held at HAMRE GUNDERSON LODI FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE, 157 S. Main St., Lodi, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, March 15, 2019, with a few words of remembrance spoken promptly at 6 p.m. This will be immediately followed with refreshments and visiting at the Waddle Inn, N1430 Highway 113, Lodi.
Please, no flowers. Please consider memorials to the Lodi Women's Club Library, Reach Out Lodi or a local Lodi charity of the donor's choice.
"I had a good life, worked hard, played hard and had a wonderful family and great friends. I love you all." - Carla
