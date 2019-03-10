Try 3 months for $3

LODI - Carla Hamre Thoftne, age 62, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019, surrounded by her loving family and friends. Funeral arrangements are pending. A full obituary will follow.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Sign up here to receive a daily email alert of local and national obituaries

Gunderson Lodi

Funeral & Cremation Care

157 S. Main St.

(608) 592-3201

Celebrate
the life of: Hamre Thoftne, Carla
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.