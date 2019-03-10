LODI - Carla Hamre Thoftne, age 62, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019, surrounded by her loving family and friends. Funeral arrangements are pending. A full obituary will follow.
Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
