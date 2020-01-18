Hamre, Luella Mae

Madison - Luella Mae Hamre, age 97, passed away at her home on Jan. 12, 2020. She was born May 16, 1922, in West Salem, Wis. to Lloyd and Tilda Gudmundson. She had been a Madison resident since 1930, when her family joined “Old Bethel” Lutheran Church, on Hamilton and E. Johnson, and where Dr. Morris Wee confirmed her. After graduation from West High School, she attended MATC and Madison Business College. She worked for offices at the U.S. Armed Forces Institute and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. She retired from FDIC with over 17 years of service, attaining the position of secretary to the regional director. Luella was a longtime member of Bethel Lutheran Church, where she and Stan Hamre, Sr., were married on August 2, 1947, they celebrated 52 years together. She volunteered at Bethel Parish Shoppe, Communion Committee, and Blanket Workshop. She was a charter member of Beth Keyes Circle.