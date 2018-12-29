Try 1 month for 99¢

MADISON—Lucille A. Hamre, age 97, died Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2018, at U.W. Hospital in Madison.

She is survived by her daughter, Judy; her son, Jim, and his wife, Mary; and three grandchildren, Mike, Andy and Heather. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Clarence; Hamre and her grandson. Michael.

The family thanks the doctors and staff at U.W. Hospital for their kind care. Per Lucille’s wishes, there will be no service.

Cress Funeral and Cremation Service

3610 Speedway Road, Madison

(608) 238-3434

