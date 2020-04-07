Hammes, Roger

MADISON — Roger Hammes, age 85, died on April 2, 2020, in Madison, Wis. He was born on Sept. 14, 1934, in Sheboygan, Wis. Roger was the eldest son of Elmer and Catherine (Walsh) Hammes. He attended St. Mary’s Parochial Grade School in Random Lake, Wis. and graduated from Random Lake High School, class of 1953. He entered the U.S. Army in 1954 and was stationed in Toul, France, with the rank of SP4th class. Roger received an honorable discharge from the U.S. Army in February 1956 from Great Lakes, Ill. and returned to his home in Random Lake, Wis. He worked at Keikhaefer Corporation in Cedarburg, Wis., and Kohler Company in Kohler, Wis., until his retirement. Roger was an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Bucks, and Milwaukee Brewers. He loved his family and enjoyed playing cards and dominoes. He traveled in the U.S., Canada, and Europe.