Hammer, Dr. Edwin Jon

BARABOO — Dr. Edwin Jon Hammer, age 80, of Baraboo, was called to his eternal home on Sunday, March 29, 2020. Ed was born to Edwin John Hammer, MD and Mary Christine (Stellhorn) Hammer, MD, in Detroit, Mich., on Feb. 15, 1940. He was raised in Detroit and Grosse Pointe Park, Mich., by his loving parents who inspired his career in medicine. Ed often spoke of fond childhood memories of the time spent on his grandad’s farm in rural Ohio.

Following in his father's footsteps, Ed studied medicine at the University of Michigan, where he was a member of Trigon fraternity, completed his undergraduate degree in 2.5 years, and furthered his studies at medical school. Upon receiving his Doctor of Medicine degree in 1964, Ed went on to complete his internship, surgical research and general surgery residency before entering into the military in 1970. Dr. Hammer served as a major in the US Army where he was stationed at Fort Carson in Colorado Springs, Colo. In 1972, he moved to Baraboo to begin his career as a General Surgeon for Medical Associates. Dr. Hammer served St. Clare Hospital and Sauk County until his retirement in 2013. His passion was caring for others in every aspect of his life. He cherished the camaraderie with his colleagues; he lived life with a great sense of humor, modeling laughter IS the best medicine.