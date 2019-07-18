WISCONSIN DELLS—Jerry Hamm, age 89 of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Our House in Wisconsin Dells surrounded by his loving family.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held Sunday, July 21, 2019, at 3 p.m. at the United Presbyterian Church in Wisconsin Dells with Reverend Steven Keller officiating. Military rites will be provided by the Harold B. Larkin Post 187 and Wisconsin Dells V.F.W. following the service. Visitation will be held at the church on Sunday from 1 p.m. until the time of service at 3 p.m. Refreshments, fellowship and storytelling will follow the service at Springbrook Resort.
Jerry is survived by his beloved wife, Mary; and children, Jacquelyn Elliot, Juli (Dar) Mor, Jennifer (Eric) Gregerson, Jody (Nathan) Munson, Jill (George “Buster”) Day, Mark (Julie) Hamm, and Michael Hamm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations will be donated by the family to various veterans and cancer associations, and to the United Presbyterian Church.
The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.
