MADISON - Thomas "Tom" "Hambone" Hamilton, age 66, died suddenly on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. He was born at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison, on Dec. 21, 1952, son to Robert James and Rae Marie (Rockey) Hamilton. Tom was united in marriage to Lori Wiersma on Aug. 18, 2007, in Madison. They were together for 16 years. Tom graduated from Sun Prairie High School and Blackhawk Technical College.
He worked for Electronic Theater Controls where he was a regulatory and project manager before retiring. Tom will be remembered for his wood craftsmanship and his love of photography. He enjoyed brewing beers and perfecting his meat smoking skills. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He also shared his love for being outdoors with his family at their lake cottage on Horsehead Lake. Tom had a wonderful sense of humor and enjoyed his life. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Tom was a past president of the Badger Woodturners. He was also a member of the Vilas County Snowbunnies.
Tom is survived by his wife Lori; children, Cindy (Patrick Haga) and Nicholas Hamilton; stepchildren, Mitchell and Justin (Katelyn) Braddock; grandchildren, Skyler, Darcy, Teddy, Dahlia, Henry and Thomas; brothers, Jerry, Mark, Pat and Matt; and he also leaves behind his brother from another mother, Robert Wagner. He was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Daisy; and his father-in-law, Sam Wiersma.
A celebration of life will be held at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 3325 E. Washington Ave., Madison on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m..
Memorials may be made to the Badger Woodturners in memory of Tom.
The family would the like to thank the staff at the University of Wisconsin Hospital ER for their care and support. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.