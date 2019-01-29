Weather Alert

...DANGEROUSLY COLD... A SURGE OF HISTORICALLY COLD AIR WILL SETTLE OVER SOUTHERN WISCONSIN TONIGHT AND LINGER ACROSS THE AREA INTO THURSDAY. WIND CHILLS COULD BE AS COLD AS 45 TO 55 DEGREES BELOW ZERO WHICH WILL BE CLOSE TO ALL-TIME RECORD COLD. TAKE THE COLD SERIOUSLY. FROSTBITE CAN OCCUR IN AS LITTLE AS 5 MINUTES WITH WIND CHILLS EXPECTED TONIGHT INTO WEDNESDAY NIGHT. AVOID GOING OUTSIDE FOR ANY LENGTH OF TIME. STAY SAFE, STAY INDOORS. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...VERY COLD WIND CHILLS. DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS EXPECTED. WINDS CHILLS OF -20 TO -30 DEGREES ARE EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON, FALLING TO BETWEEN -40 AND -55 DEGREES TONIGHT. WIND CHILLS WILL NOT RISE ABOVE -35 DEGREES DURING THE DAY ON WEDNESDAY. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN. * WHEN...FOR THE WIND CHILL WARNING, FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST THURSDAY. FOR THE WIND CHILL ADVISORY, UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...THE DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 5 MINUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WIND CHILL WARNING MEANS THE COMBINATION OF VERY COLD AIR AND THE WIND WILL CREATE DANGEROUSLY LOW WIND CHILL VALUES. FROSTBITE CAN OCCUR QUICKLY AND EVEN HYPOTHERMIA OR DEATH IF PRECAUTIONS ARE NOT TAKEN. A WIND CHILL ADVISORY MEANS THAT COLD AIR AND THE WIND WILL COMBINE TO CREATE LOW WIND CHILLS. FROSTBITE AND HYPOTHERMIA CAN OCCUR IF PRECAUTIONS ARE NOT TAKEN. MAKE SURE YOU WEAR A HAT AND GLOVES. &&