Hamilton, Margaret V

FITCHBURG - Margaret V. Hamilton, age 98, passed away peacefully Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Waterford of Fitchburg Assisted Living facility surrounded by her daughters. She was born August 24, 1921 in Chicago IL, the daughter of Fred and Violet (Meyer) Schmidt.

Margaret met her future husband, Carl Hamilton, at a dance at Chicago’s Aragon Ballroom and they were married on May 3, 1947. They made their home in Chicago until 1964 when Carl’s position with Creamery Package was transferred to WI. They lived in Fort Atkinson for the next 40 years.

Margaret reputation as a meticulous homemaker was well deserved. Her conscientious attention to detail made her an excellent seamstress and she took pride in sewing clothing for herself and others. Her other interests included reupholstering and cake decorating. Margaret worked part-time in the libraries of Fort Atkinson elementary schools. She was a long time active member of the First Congregational Church in Fort Atkinson and sang in the church choir for several years. Later she enjoyed serenading Waterford residents and staff in the dining room.