PORTAGE—Nathalie M. Hamele passed away on her 89th birthday, on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019, under hospice care, at St. Clare Meadows in Baraboo.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019, at PORTAGE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, with the Rev. Tom Countryman officiating. Burial will follow in Silver Lake Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m., on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019, at PFLANZ MANTEY MENDRALA FUNERAL HOME in Portage, www.pmmfh.com, and on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at the church.
A complete obituary will appear in Sunday’s paper.