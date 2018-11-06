VERONA - Laurie A. Hambrecht (Saxer), age 64, of Verona passed away in the early hours of Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, at St. Mary's Care Center with her beloved daughter and sister by her side. Laurie was born on July 2, 1954, in Madison, to Elaine (Rhodes) and William Saxer. She graduated from Memorial High School, and then attended classes at MATC. She was married to Mark L. Hambrecht on Aug. 9, 1986.
She started her career as a nursing assistant at UW Hospitals and spent several years of her time there working in the intensive care burn unit. Laurie continued to work for UW Hospitals/Clinics for over 30 years.
Laurie had a knack for knitting, being outdoors gardening, and riding her bike. Most importantly, she cherished her time spent with her family and friends. Holidays were treasured by her and she loved hosting many get togethers, which included fantastic Halloween parties. Laurie was a very generous and kind soul, and touched the lives of many, many people.
She is survived by her children, Nicholas Hambrecht of Hopkins, Minn., and Mackenzie Hambrecht of Monona; sister, Nancy (Tim) Hilsenhoff; brother, Tom (Anne) Saxer; dear friend and father of her children, Mark Hambrecht; nieces, Maddy Hilsenhoff, Heather Hambrecht, and Heidi (Joel) Christophersen; nephews, Erik (Ali) Saxer, Adam Saxer; and numerous friends. Laurie was preceded in death by her parents Elaine and William Saxer; and her little sister, Wendy Saxer.
A celebration of Laurie's life will be held at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison, on Tuesday, Nov. 13, at 3 p.m. A gathering will follow the service until 6 p.m.
Laurie's family would like to extend a very special thank you to the staff at St. Mary's Care Center; and to Dr. O'Mahar who helped her beat cancer. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.