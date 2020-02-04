Hamann, Robert “Bob” J.

LODI - Robert "Bob" J. Hamann, age 63, of Lodi, passed away at his home on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. He was born on June 4, 1956, in Madison, the son of Richard and Jean (Janz) Hamann. Bob married Sheryl Ann Pierce on Oct. 15, 1977, in Madison.

Bob attended Madison LaFollette High School. He earned his Associate’s Degree in Real Estate at MATC in Madison. Bob worked at AccuWeb, Inc., as a warehouse supervisor. Throughout his life, he was active in many organizations. He served on the Lodi Optimist Club-Baseball Board, coached Lodi Youth Sports (soccer, baseball and football) and participated in the Men's Game Feed at Dekorra Lutheran Church.

Bob's favorite times were spent with his family and many friends. He loved sports and traveling to baseball stadiums around the country with his son, Richie. Bob was a loyal fan, attending sporting events in the community and cheering on the Badgers. He and Richie also participated in Lodi's annual Demolition Derby. Summer vacations were spent in northern Wisconsin, where you could find him fishing, bird watching or simply enjoying the great outdoors. At home, woodworking was his passion.