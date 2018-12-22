MOUNT HOREB - Ruth Irene Halverson died Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018. A Kenosha native, she resided in Mount Horeb since 1961. She was a kindergarten teacher in Mount Horeb for 28 years.
Surviving are her daughters, Mary Claire (Jeff) Lukehart, Marcia (Randy) Chambers and Karen (Jeff) Taylor; and sister, Mae Zepnick. She was preceded in death by her husband, Philip D. Halverson.
A memorial service will be held at LUTHERAN CHURCH OF THE LIVING CHRIST, 110 N. Gammon Road, Madison, at 10:30 a.m., on Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, with the Rev. Daniel Kowert presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday. Ruth will be laid to rest next to her husband at Mount Horeb Union Cemetery. An additional visitation will be held after the burial at GUNDERSON-CAMACHO FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 500 N. 8th St., Mount Horeb, from 1:30 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Thursday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Shepherd's Fund at Lutheran Church of the Living Christ or to the Middleton Outreach Ministry.