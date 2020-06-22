Halverson, Lee A.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

WISCONSIN DELLS - Lee A. Halverson, age 63, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital due to heart failure. Lee was born in Madison on Feb. 8, 1957, to George and Barb (Swenson) Halverson.

He was a 1975 graduate of LaFollete High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served proudly with the Seabees. Lee's wide range of talents and strong work ethics enabled him to prosper in a number of areas during his employment with the state of Wisconsin. Lee married the love of his life, Tina Carey, and together they spent 29 years hunting, fishing, turtle trapping, camping, and enjoying the outdoors. Lee also was an avid Packers, Badgers, and Brewers fan.

Lee is survived by his wife and soulmate, Tina; daughter, Breanna (Luke) Dunneisen, and grandsons, Austin and Wyatt, of Waterloo; sister, Mary Halverson of Portage; brother, Billy Halverson of Madison; sister-in-law, Kim (Sasha) Showsh and family of Eau Claire; and nieces, nephews, and other relatives; along with many wonderful friends, including the Bergemans, Friedes, Pietschs, and Uselmans. He was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws, Roger and Trish Carey; and nephew, Griffin Wagner.

A celebration of Lee's life will be held at a later date. A heartfelt thank you to St. Mary's ICU staff for their wonderful and compassionate care of Lee. As Lee would say, "You are all angels." Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Lee Halverson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.