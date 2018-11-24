DEERFIELD—Joan I. Halverson, age 87, passed away peacefully on Friday, Nov 23, 2018, at Azura Memory Care in Stoughton. She was born July 16, 1931, in the Town of Deerfield, to the late Albert and Ida (Gerstner) Heiking. Joan is a 1949 graduate of Deerfield High School. She married Sanford Halverson in Lake Mills on Feb 10, 1951. After marriage, they farmed first in the Stoughton area, and ended up farming many years in Deerfield. She is a member of St. Paul’s Liberty Lutheran Church.
Joan had many interests, including playing cards, travel, baking, gambling, bowling, gardening, mowing lawn, theater, eating out, puzzles, listening to music and dancing, watching grandkids in all their activities, and living the country life.
Joan is survived by her children, Mark (JoAnn) Halverson, Donna (Timm) Taylor and Perry (Julie) Halverson, all of Deerfield; grandchildren, Mark (Mindy) Halverson, Brad (Lesley) Halverson, Luke Taylor, Zach (Katie) Halverson, Dana (Rich) Suter and Wes (Niki) Halverson; great-grandchildren, Halley, Kyley, Emery, Lexi, Brayden, Riley, Blakely, Karsyn, and two on the way; her sister, Doris Schmidt of Hollister, Calif.; sister-in-law, Norma Halverson of Milton; and nieces, nephews and cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband in 1995; her sister, Lillian, and her brother, Leslie.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., on Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, at ST. PAUL LIBERTY LUTHERAN CHURCH, 3494 Oak Park Road, Deerfield, with the Rev. Holly Slater presiding. Burial will be at Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the church on Thursday.
Thank you to Azura Memory Care of Stoughton, and Agrace HospiceCare.
