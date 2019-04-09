WYOCENA / California / RIO - Bertha R. Halverson, age 65, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 7, 2019, after a long battle with lung cancer. She was born Aug. 15, 1953, to Bert and Grace Halverson.
Bertha spent 25 years out in California working as a nanny. She loved taking care of little children, and before she moved out to California she was a nanny in Connecticut for seven years.
Bertha's other passion was traveling, she traveled to many countries. She enjoyed coming back to Wisconsin to visit her family.
Bertha is survived by her four sisters, Margery (LeRoy) Zimmerman, Briggsville, Helen (Bob) Risgaard, Rio, Connie (Wayne) Staveness, Rio, Avis (Terry) Mueller, Cambridge; one brother, Owen; one brother-in-law, Gary (Joy) Schrab; and many nieces and nephews; and many special friends. Bertha was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Clayton and Raymond; and sister, Linda Schrab.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 1 p.m. at GRASSE FUNERAL HOME, 401 Angel Way, Rio, with the Rev. Ann Walsvik officiating. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of services.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Columbia Health Care Center, Wyocena.
A special thank you to all the Staff at Columbia Health Care Center for their loving and compassionate care. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Rio is serving the family.