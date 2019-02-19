RIO - Jim Halpin, age 65 of rural Rio, died Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at UW Hospital from lung cancer. Jim was born May 18, 1953, the second of eight children to Norman and Ann (Klaila) Halpin. He was raised on the Halpin family farm, originally purchased in 1849 becoming the fifth generation to farm it.
Upon graduation from Rio High School in 1971, Jim attended UW-Madison, earning a degree in Meat and Animal Science in 1975. During college, he was a member of the Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity, where he made many life-long friends. May 25, 2000, Jim married Pat Borde in Jamaica. They enjoyed building a new house on the farm.
Jim enjoyed hunting deer and turkeys and all the traditions that went along with it. He also was an avid reader and enjoyed traveling, from across the U.S. to far away destinations in Australia and Africa.
Jim is survived by his sisters, Pat Halpin, Jane (Dave) Roisum, Jean (Robin) Craker, Margaret Halpin and Alice Halpin; his in-laws, Sally Halpin, Jean (Larry) Staveness, Nancy (Paul) Bernander, Dennis (Sharon) Borde, Alan (Patti Jo) Borde, Jon (Melissa) Borde, and Neil (Doreen) Borde; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Pat; his parents; his parents-in-law, Wilmer and Elizabeth Borde; and his brothers, Bill and Joe.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at 11 a.m., at GRASSE FUNERAL HOME, 401 Angel Way, Rio. Visitation will be held Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m., at the funeral home, and again from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday. Grasse Funeral Service in Rio is serving the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be donated to the Rio Community Library, Rocky Run Catholic Cemetery, or a charity of your choosing.
The family wishes to thank the Rio EMS and the wonderful caregivers of the Columbus and UW Hospitals. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com.