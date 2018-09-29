MADISON / SUN PRAIRIE—Paul David Hallingstad, age 80, of Sun Prairie, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018. A Celebration of Life will be held at SUN PRAIRIE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 702 North St., Sun Prairie, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m., on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, with a Masonic Service and Share a Memory at 3 p.m. Memorials may be made to: Children’s Dyslexia Center—Madison, 301 Wisconsin Ave., Madison, WI 53703, or to the family, for a Golf Memorial to be determined. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
