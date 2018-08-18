MADISON / SUN PRAIRIE—Paul David Hallingstad, age 80, of Sun Prairie, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018. He was born on July 6, 1938, in Lancaster, the son of Arthur and Blanche (Sedlmayr) Hallingstad. He attended Lancaster High School, and then graduated from UW-Platteville and UW-Stout.
Paul proudly served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. On June 12, 1971, Paul married the love of his life, Jane Young. For many years, he worked as a middle school teacher in the Madison School District and was able to enjoy 22 years of retirement. Paul was an active Masonic member of the Doric Lodge No. 356, Madison Scottish Rites and Zor Shrine. He was also a member of Sun Prairie United Methodist Church. During Paul’s retirement, he was happiest when he was organizing, playing in and officiating golf tournaments. He also enjoyed fly fishing and bowling, and always looked forward to his weekly dinners with “The Friends”.
Paul is survived by his wife, Jane Hallingstad; son, Eric (Cheryl) Hallingstad; daughter, Erin Hallingstad; sister, Mary Lou Haskins; mother-in-law, Dorothy Young; brother-in-law, Jim Young and many nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Stan Haskins; sister-in-law, Linda Young; and father-in-law, Stan Young.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
