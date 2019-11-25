BARABOO - Michael A. “Mike” Haller, age 86, of Baraboo, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo while on hospice care, surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with cancer. Michael, son of Joseph and Agnes (Beer) Haller was born May 20, 1933, in Plain. He enlisted in the US Army on June 9, 1953, and proudly served in the 82nd Airborne Division until his honorable discharge on May 2, 1955. On July 23, 1955, he was united in marriage to Angeline “Angie” Reuter at St. Norbert’s Catholic Church in Roxbury.
Michael served as a mailman in Baraboo from 1960 until his retirement in 1988. His true passion, however, was his business, Haller Antenna Service, that he and Angie ran for over 40 years in the Baraboo area. He was self-taught in antenna and satellite installation and will be remembered as the local expert in television reception.
Michael dedicated much of his adult life to the various charities of the St. Vincent de Paul Association. He also served as President of the 82nd Airborne Division Association during his retired years and enjoyed many years as a member of the Optimist Club and the American Legion. He was an avid jigsaw puzzler and a fan of all Wisconsin sports teams with a special penchant for the Milwaukee Brewers.
He is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 64 years, Angie; children, Kathleen (Ralph), Kenneth (Jan), Lisa (fiancé, David), Lori and Mark (Jody); grandchildren, Sarah (Ben), Joe, Brittany (fiancé, Adam), Anna, Nathanial, Forrest, Daria, August, Levi, and Silas; and sister, Marie.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Bill, Elsie, and Millie; and granddaughter, Rachel.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father Jay Poster officiating. Visitation will be held on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Redlin Funeral Home as well as from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church on Tuesday. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery where military rites will be conducted. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.
The family would like to thank Dr. Krszjzaniek, SSM St. Clare Meadows Rehabilitation Center and Hospice staff.