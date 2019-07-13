DULUTH, MINN. - John Franklin Hall, 68, tragically died in an automobile accident near Randolph, Minnesota on July 4, 2019.
John is survived by wife, Lynn; children, Jill Christofferson, Michelle (Joseph) Hauge, Brian (Jennifer) Christofferson, and Allissa Penny; grandchildren, Kaylynn, Elliott, Hope, Mason; siblings, Robert Hall, Debbie Hall, Leslie (Brian) Butzer; his best fur pals, Mandy and Bentley; and his former wife, Terry Hall.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Dougherty Funeral Home. 600 E. 2nd St., Duluth, MN 55805. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m., followed by a funeral at 1 p.m., Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Glen Avon Presbyterian Church in Duluth. Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home.