Hall, Gary Ardon

Our father loved life. We will be forever grateful to have been able to call him dad. We will miss his smile, laugh, stories, hugs and so much more. But most of all, the love we received from him. He always told us if you can’t behave, be careful. We would look at each other and giggle. Thank you for all you did for us dad. You were the greatest man we knew and the best father we could have asked for. Until we see you again, we love you dad. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.