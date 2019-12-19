Hall, Gary Ardon

Hall, Gary Ardon

MADISON - Gary Ardon Hall, age 87, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at Home Again Memory Care in Cambridge.

Funeral services will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday. A complete obituary will appear in the Sunday edition. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

