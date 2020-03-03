Haley, Thomas J.

STOUGHTON - Thomas J. Haley, age 77, of Stoughton, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare. He was born on Aug. 13, 1942, in Stoughton, the son of Thomas and Hazel (Stueber) Haley. Thomas graduated from Stoughton High School in 1960 and married the former Mary Jean Dempsky on July 25, 1980.
Tom worked as a Dane County Deputy Sheriff. He was a member of St. Ann Catholic Parish and belonged to the Elks Club, Stoughton Country Club, the Dane County Humane Society and the Dane County Deputy Sheriff’s Association. He was also a life-time member of the Wisconsin Professional Police Association. Tom retired from the Dane County Sheriff’s Department after 31 years of service. He was well-known for his daily walks on the country roads in Pleasant Springs and enjoyed traveling the United States, especially to Vegas.
Tom is survived by his wife of 39 years, Mary Jean; sister, Carmen Skjolaas; sister-in-law and brother-in law, Beth and Terry Leist; two nieces, Shanon (Randy) Johnson, Cheryl Skjolaas; three great-nieces, Siri Wedwick, Kari (Brad) Ederer and Kia Johnson; and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; father and mother in-law, Marcel and Mary Dempsky; brother-in-law, Howard Skjolaas; nephew, Eric Skjolaas; and great-nephew, Justin Wedwick.
A private service will be held. Memorials may be made in Tom's name to the Dane County Humane Society. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
“I love you more today, more today than yesterday, but less than I will tomorrow.”
