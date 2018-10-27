MADISON / FORT KNOX, Ky. - John Ames Haley, age 67, died on Oct. 21, 2018, at home after a long illness. John was a resident of Fort Knox, Ky. A native of Madison, John received his B.S. and M.S. in Slavic Languages from UW-Madison. He was previously employed as a technical writer and editor.
John had a life-long love of reptiles and was considered an expert in the field of Herpetology. He also loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fishermen. He was a member of Evangel World Prayer Center in Louisville, Ky.
He is survived by Kathleen, his wife of 29 years; his brothers, Brad and Adam Haley, Kendall Storch; and his stepfather, Robert Storch. He was preceded in death by his mother, Anne Storch and his sister, Anne "CeCe" Coe.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, at PRIMROSE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 8770 Ridge Drive, Belleville, with Pastor Nicole Espy officiating.