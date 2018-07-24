CROSS PLAINS—Larry E. Hale, age 71, of Cross Plains, died on Tuesday, July 17, 2018, at Veteran’s Administration Hospice Care facility in Madison. He was born Sept. 29, 1946, in Platteville, to Ernest and Irene (Richard) Hale. He was a U.S. Army veteran during the Vietnam War. Larry was united in marriage to Judith J. Schroeder, on Dec. 30, 1990, in Madison.
Larry worked at Wingra Redi-Mix, Inc. for 30 years as fleet manager, retiring in 1999. He was a proud member of the Teamsters Union Local No.695.
Larry was a loving husband, father, grandfather and best friend. He cared deeply for his family and was always there for family gatherings and supporting his grandchildren at their events. He was a teacher of life lessons and an amazing role model for anyone who spent time with him. Larry would do anything for anyone, and he could fix anything, big or small. He enjoyed working in his garage and loved the John Deere brand. You could frequently find Larry at a tractor pull and attending the weekend threshereen. He was also famous for “Grandpa Larry’s Legendary BBQ Chicken”, which he proudly made on his charcoal Weber grill. Larry was the glue that held his family together and he will be deeply missed by all.
Survivors include his wife, Judith; children, Brett (Shanna) Hale of Madison, Shane (Janine) Hale of Beaver Dam, five grandchildren, Ashley, Clara, Cash, Jagger, and Bennett Hale; siblings, Thellis (Jack) Winder of Palm City, Fla., Bonnie Hale of Madison, Judy (Craig) Wyman of Alliance, Neb., John (Jean) Hale of Oconomowoc; stepchildren, Janet (Ron) Schlafer of Sun Prairie and Danny Schroeder of Madison; four step-grandchildren, Carissa, Megan, Josh Schlafer, and Riley Schroeder; first wife and mother of his children, Nancy Hale of Madison; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., on Saturday, July 28, 2018, at the MOUNT VERNON ZWINGLI UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST, with the Rev. Brad Brookins officiating. Private burial with full military honors will be at South Beaver Dam Cemetery, on Sunday, July 29, 2018. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 10:50 a.m., on Saturday at Mount Vernon Zwingli United Church of Christ Church. The Ellestad Camacho Funeral Home, 500 N. 8th St., Mount Horeb, is serving the family. Memorials in lieu of flowers or plants.
The family would like to thank the following who expertly and compassionately cared for Larry, Dr. Christopher Fletcher and others at the UW Carbone Cancer Center, the VA Hospital and Clinics and Agrace HospiceCare. The family would also like to thank the members of Mount Vernon Zwingli United Church of Christ, for their support and love throughout this journey. Especially Pastor Brad Brookins, for all his comforting words, visits with Larry, and available any time day and night. Their care and concern are deeply appreciated.
