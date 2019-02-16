SUN PRAIRIE - Susan M. Halambeck, age 64, of Sun Prairie passed away Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, of natural causes.
A Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at ST. ALBERT THE GREAT CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2420 St. Albert the Great Drive in Sun Prairie, at 11 a.m., with Monsignor Donn Heiar presiding. A memorial visitation will take place from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass.
Memorials may be made to the Sun Prairie Rotary Foundation in support of the Kindness Retreats and the Youth Exchange Program. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.