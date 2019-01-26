LAKEVILLE, Minn. - Gwendolyn Haisting, age 100, passed away peacefully at Fairview Ridges Hospital in Burnsville, Minn., on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019. She was born on May 8, 1918, in Highland, Wis., the daughter of John and Alvina Harms.
Gwen worked at Oscar Mayer in Madison for 33 years before retiring in Mesa, Ariz. She and her husband later moved to the Midwest to be near family.
Gwen was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Perry Haisting, in 2008; her parents; and her 12 siblings. She is survived by her three children, Eugene Haisting and Lil Hipp of Washburn, Ronald Haisting and Marty (Miller) Haisting of Navarre, Fla., and Larry and Chris Haisting of Lakeville, Minn.; six grandchildren, Holly Haisting, Jessica (Chris) Dunlop, Scott (Rachel) Haisting, Nanette (Tom Almon), Mark (Lynne) Haisting, and Susanna (Carl) Ferrans; and 10 great-grandchildren.
The family is planning a memorial service to celebrate Gwen's life in the spring. The Cremation Society of Minnesota is assisting the family with arrangements.