MADISON—Our beloved mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend, and lover of all things Norwegian, went to be with our Heavenly Father on Oct. 18, 2018. She went peacefully surrounded by those that loved her. To know June was to know a bundle of light and joy. June was born to Clarence and Esther Haines June 4, 1925. She grew up in Sturgeon Bay, where she graduated Bay High School. She worked at Peterson’s Shipyard as clerical staff. The highlight of that position was she christened a ship on its maiden voyage. June was a member of Bayview Lutheran Church in Sturgeon Bay. She would tell you that her faith and her family were the world to her.
June met and married Samuel Bale (1923-2001) in July 1948. They had four children, Susan Janet (Carman), Barbara Carol (Kavanagh), Thomas Arthur (1952-1971), and David John (1960-2015). For most of their married years Sam and June resided in the Madison area. June stayed at home with her children. She was a social butterfly of the neighborhood, playing cards or having lemonade on the porch of neighbors.
Later in her life she was the hostess for Heritage House restaurant in Madison. The job suited her well as she loved people and food. June loved to travel and would often visit her grandchildren in Florida or California. In the early 1990’s June joined a no smoking group. These people became not only her life support to quit smoking but dear friends 20 years later. It is a testament to June’s friendly disposition and love for another human.
Greeting June in heaven will be her parents, Clarence and Esther; Sam, her husband; her sons, Tommy and David; and a grandchild, Kenny; as well as other loved ones. She awaited her time, here on earth, to anxiously see these people again. Her faith was anchored in the promise of our Savior’s death and resurrection and that we too, when we have faith in Jesus will be resurrected. The remainder of her family now will anxiously await with hope and anticipation our “one day” when we meet her again. These family members include: her daughters, Barbara (James) Kavanagh of Hortonville and Susan (William) Carman of Alamo, Calif.; her grandchildren, Sarah (Matt) Kolling, Joe Kavanagh, Lauren (Daniel) Evans, Ted (Megan) Carman, Ryan Bale and Megan Bale; and her great-grandchildren, Peyton and Maya Kollling, Cage and Finn Kavanagh, Coco and Elle Carman, Charlie and Clementine Evans and Everleigh Bale.
There are no words adequately to describe June’s vivaciousness approach to living life in this world. She was stubborn yet kind. She had a rebelliousness side to her that only helped to point to injustices of this world. June did not care whether you were purple, green, had hair or no hair, your preference in relationships; her response was always the same “They are God’s people and we are to love them.” June loved well, not perfectly but she loved us all very well. We will miss her and her love.
June’s memorial service will be held in early January 2019, at Oakwood Village Madison East. Due to Oakwood’s remodeling of the chapel and June’s implicit request to have her service at Oakwood, her family will honor this.
Condolences and sympathies can be sent to Barbara Kavanagh, N2934 Valley View Drive, Hortonville, WI 54944. In your card please indicate if you wish to receive more information regarding the Memorial for June in January. We will mail that information to you.
In June’s honor we will donate any money to NAMI, National Alliance for the Mentally Ill. June’s advice to all would be to be open minded. “I don’t like people who don’t listen to anybody and think their way is the only way.”—June Adell, 2015.
