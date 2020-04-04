Haig, US AF Colonel Thomas "Tom" O'Regan

While working at SSEC, Tom Haig moved with his family to an 80 acre remnant of a dairy farm in Vermont Township, first renovating the old farm house and then taking on the herculean task of converting the old dairy barn into a custom home. He put his draftsman skills to work, doing the architectural designs and drawings himself, and then worked for over thirty years to complete the build. The thirty-plus years Tom and Bobbie spent in the Black Earth area were the happiest ones of their lives. They worked hard to re-establish prairie, grassland, and wooded areas on their property, and they became fixtures in the community. Tom sat on the Wisconsin Heights school board for at least one term, and both Tom and Bobbie joined many community organizations in the Madison and Black Earth areas.

After he retired from the University of Wisconsin in 1979, Tom continued his work on the barn-house, his involvement in the community, and his efforts to reclaim the land in Vermont Township, but he also found a new focus: community theater. By 2000, he and Bobbie had been active in nearly every theater group in the Madison area, with Tom taking on more than 70 acting roles, including Scrooge for Madison’s Children Theater. He took on the leadership of the Madison Theater Guild and started Reprise Theater with local actor Jo Lynaugh, focusing on roles for senior citizens. Then, in 1993, he began planning seriously for a Madison-based performance space. Over a reasonably short time, Tom gathered like-minded theater people and redesigned and renovated an old movie theater on Madison’s Capitol Square into a live performance space, doing much of the work himself, assisted by his family members and other volunteers. In 2004, The Bartell Theatre was officially established and continues today to provide a space for avant garde and traditional productions.